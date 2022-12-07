Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4,887.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,474 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 0.5% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 212,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.