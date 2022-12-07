Syscoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $78.31 million and $1.72 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00647309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00240836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053251 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,691,196 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

