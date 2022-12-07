Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Stock Position Reduced by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP decreased its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Telesat worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Telesat by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 677.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telesat by 284.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telesat by 71.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telesat by 41.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Telesat stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 46,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,245. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.03. Telesat Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

