TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0206

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $202.24 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078440 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056842 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010004 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024798 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,114,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,474,082 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.
