Terran Coin (TRR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00009546 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $1.77 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00497367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.74 or 0.29990067 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.