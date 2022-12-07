Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Cavalry Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 5.2% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,241,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,182,613,000 after purchasing an additional 161,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.12. 2,210,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,869,328. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $549.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

