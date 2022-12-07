Tether Gold Trading 1% Higher This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $85.35 million and $123,783.06 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,761.63 or 0.10297935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

