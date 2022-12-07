Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

