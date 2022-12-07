Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Tezos has a market cap of $908.63 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008073 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,265,854 coins and its circulating supply is 918,832,191 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

