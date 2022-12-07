The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

