The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 368,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,115. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

