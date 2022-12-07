The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Raised by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 5,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.