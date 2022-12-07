The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

