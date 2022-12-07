The Graph (GRT) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $425.90 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

