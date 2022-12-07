The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 42,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $34.54.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
