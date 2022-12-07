The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 42,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

