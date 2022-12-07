Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.51% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,094,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $556.11. 26,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,860. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

