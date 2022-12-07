TheStreet Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to A

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $68.56 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,966,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

