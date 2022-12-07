THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $84.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $86.00. THOR Industries shares last traded at $85.95, with a volume of 13,613 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

