TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSIBU. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

TSIBU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

