TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,124 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.