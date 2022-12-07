TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,681 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

HCIIU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

