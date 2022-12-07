TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Shares of TRQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 17,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

