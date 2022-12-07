Tigress Financial Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $132.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $168.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

