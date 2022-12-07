TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.13% of TimkenSteel worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 12,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,986. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

