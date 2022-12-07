Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.25

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 142308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$105.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

