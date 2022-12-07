Todd A. Becker Sells 4,000 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GPP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 25,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,836. The company has a market cap of $285.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

