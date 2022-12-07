TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

TomTom Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

