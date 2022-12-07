TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.69

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
TORM Trading Down 6.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $4,924,000.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
