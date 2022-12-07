Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.82

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 417042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$191.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

