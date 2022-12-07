TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TPI Composites worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Insider Transactions at TPI Composites

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 26,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $437.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.