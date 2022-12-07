Tribe Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $93.54 million and $2.20 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $938.29 or 0.05575849 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00497210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.14 or 0.29980644 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.