Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,447 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,267,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,241 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 178,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

