Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 5.6%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.95. 20,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,911,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 5.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
See Also
