trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 10.3% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 23,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 314,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

trivago Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a market cap of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

