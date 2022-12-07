TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.05% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

