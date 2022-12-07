Ultra Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and $783,839.71 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,079.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00655431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00243181 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059581 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20427089 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $723,587.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.