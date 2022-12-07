UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.63) to €15.40 ($16.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.53) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.16) to €16.90 ($17.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UniCredit from €15.40 ($16.21) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.