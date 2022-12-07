Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:UL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 2,273,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.