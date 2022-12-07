Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 2,273,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

