United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $142.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.20, but opened at $137.36. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $140.68, with a volume of 101 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $855.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

