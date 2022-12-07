Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.26

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 34310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,212,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.