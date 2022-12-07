Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.56.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OLED traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

