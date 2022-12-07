Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $117.74. 10,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 429,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.69.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

