Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) CFO Buys $23,960.00 in Stock

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of VHI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 32,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $671.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valhi by 778.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.