Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) CFO Buys $23,960.00 in Stock

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VHI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 32,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $671.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
