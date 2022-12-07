Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $107,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.87. 110,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

