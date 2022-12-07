Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,894,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 231,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,755. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.