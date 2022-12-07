Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

