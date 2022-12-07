Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lowered by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,865. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

