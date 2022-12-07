Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $654,205.32 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $654,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,849,104.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

