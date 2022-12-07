Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Martin Auster Sells 97,647 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 97,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,832,739.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,297.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

VTYX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,561. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

