Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.99 million. Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 9.5 %
VRA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Further Reading
